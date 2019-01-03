Bonnybridge teen’s kindest of cuts for charity

It definitely wasn’t ‘just a trim’ for 17-year-old Abbie Young when she got her hair cut in order to donate it to The Little Princess Trust.

The teenager’s long, thick hair was waist-length when she visited Salon Ian in Falkirk on Saturday to get it chopped off into a neat bob.

Abbie, from Bonnybridge, had been inspired by the work of the charity which provides real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

“Long hair was nice but when I was thinking about getting it cut off, I wanted it to go somewhere it would be appreciated,” said Abbie.

Mum Stella McLernon said: “It was something she had wanted to do for a long time. She is a very kind girl, she is always thinking of others .”

Abbie, who is a student at Oatridge College doing animal care, has mild Asperger’s syndrome so her mum was concerned that the change would come as a shock to her daughter.

However, she needn’t have worried.

Abbie admitted to feeling a roller-coaster of emotions at her appointment in the salon.

“I felt so happy and then when I realised it was happening I thought ‘oh no!’”

However, she loves the result and, as a bonus, finds it easier to manage.

And the kind-hearted teenager has also raised £900 – and counting – for the trust through sponsorship.

Abbie and mum Stella are very grateful to the many people who have supported her fundraising efforts.