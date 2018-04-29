Bonnybridge looking ahead to big gala day

As May approaches, it’s not long until we welcome back our local gala and fayre days.

And in Bonnybridge, preparations are well under way for the big day on Saturday, August 4.

Last year’s fun-filled event was the first to take place in the village in 14 years and such was the success the organisers are delighted to be hosting another family gala this year.

The 2018 Queen elect is Bonnybridge Primary pupil Stephanie Cameron.

Her retinue is: Herald – Brandon Burns; Maid of Honour – Jaye Lehardy; Lady in Waiting – Madison McCormack; and Courtier – Brandon Sheppard.

Flower Girls – Olivia Lynn, Kaitlin Petrie, Amber O’Hara, Alex Douglas.

Page Boys – Lewis Gauld, Michael Stanners, Cody Kirkwood, Cameron Patterson.

Fairies – Lexi Allison, Riley Campbell, Skye Binnie, Michelina Barr, Lacey Parker, Olivia Begley.

Queens Guards – Jayden Quinn, Aiden Douglas, Hayley Duncan, Parker Gentleman, Jayden McVittie, Skye McMenemy.

Also taking part will be the Dowager Queen Sophie Guyan and her two attendants, Maid of Honour Morgan Potter and Lady in Waiting Jenna McIntosh.