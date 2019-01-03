Bonnybridge barbers wins top award

A Bonnybridge barber shop has won a prestigious national hairdressing award.

Belle’s Barbers on Seabegs Road was named Barbers of the Year for Central Scotland region at the Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards 2018.

The salon is run by Belle Nelson and Avril Gair and both ladies attended the glittering awards ceremony in Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza Hotel where they were presented with their accolade.

Belle said: “We have been in the running for the last three years for this award so I thought it would just be another night of being the runner up but when they called our name I couldn’t believe it - I was so happy.

“I have to thank all our lovely customers that voted for us – we couldn’t have done it without them and their loyal custom over the last ten years since the business first started up. It really is so much appreciated.”