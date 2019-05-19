Bonnie seeks her perfect retirement home

Sweet and friendly Bonnie is an elderly Jack Russell who through no fault of her own is looking for a new abode in which to spend her sunset years.

Bonnie enjoys her home comforts and she just adores spending time with her family and finding a cosy spot to have a snooze in.

She’s young at heart, loves to play with her toys, and would ideally love to have a secure garden to call her own.

Bonnie does have some medical needs and so she is looking for new owners who are able to provide plenty of extra TLC.

She would be happiest in a quiet home, preferably with few stairs, and would prefer to be the only dog at home.

If you think you could provide the perfect home for Bonnie, or any of the other 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, contact Dogs Trust on 01506 873459.