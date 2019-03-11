Bo’ness wedding business wins big at awards

Bo’ness woman Lorraine Scott is still on cloud nine after her small business beat off serious competition to win a major wedding award.

Lorraine, who owns Every1’s FAVOURite wedding stationers, was thrilled when her business won the central area’s best wedding stationery at the Scottish Wedding Awards.

But she was stunned when she heard that her company – which she runs from her Bo’ness home – had also been named the best in Scotland.

“Last year we were highly commended – to win this year was amazing!”

Lorraine’s nomination was thanks to brides who voted for her. A panel of industry experts then selected her as the overall Scottish winner.

Her wedding stationery business has come a long way in the ten years since she and her mum started making tablet to support Deanburn Primary’s fundraising efforts.

It was so popular that she began to take orders and the business was born.

These days she supplies wedding stationery to several top hotels including Dalmahoy and the Grange Manor and provides a bespoke service to brides.

“I couldn’t do it without the support of my family,” said Lorraine.

You can find Every1s FAVOURite wedding stationers on Facebook.