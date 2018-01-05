Bo’ness man raises thousands in memory of Violet and Moira

A Bo’ness marathon runner has again triumphed in his quest to raise charity cash in honour of two local women.

Fast mover Eddie Hughes (58) of Borrowstoun Place handed over a cheque for £6000 for Breast Cancer Now at the Cancer Research Shop in Linlithgow which will also benefit.

This represents the proceeds of sponsorship cash from the Berlin and Stirling Marathon this year - but that is just for starters, as far as pounding the pavements is concerned.

For Eddie, a labourer at Walker Timber, has raised £36,000 for charity over the last nine years.

He does so to pay his own tribute to his sister-in-law Moira Kirkham and his friend Robert Grant’s mother, Violet Davidson, who both passed away from the condition.

Despite doing a bit of judo in the past, fitness wasn’t part of the plan. But now running has changed everything and enabled him to do his bit for good causes.

Eddie said: “It keeps you fit and I do enjoy it - sometimes! I have done the London marathon in the past as well as the Berlin one. I’ll do this for as long as I’m fit, even if I have to do half marathons.

“I would like to thank James Bailey Training, Jim Adamson of Bo’ness Building Supplies, Walker Timber, Michelle at DM Commercials and Diane Paterson at Ecosse Cars plus everyone at Fison’s Social Club for sponsorship.

“Also, Maurice Tully Junior who lost his dad to cancer two months ago and who collected sponsorship money for me in his honour – plus the Falkirk and Bo’ness Darts league.”