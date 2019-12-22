Big-hearted Vinnie is some lucky owner’s perfect pet

American Bulldog Vinnie is three years old and he is a big happy boy who is at his most content when in the company of his loved ones.

He loves to play a game of football and run around the garden with his favourite squeaky toys, and he’s house trained too.

However his new owners will ideally have previous experience with his breed and be able to manage his strength.

Vinnie is looking for an active adult only home, without too many visitors, where he can settle in and relax, although he is happy to meet other friendly and playful dogs on his walks.

If you think you could provide him with the perfect home contact Dogs Trust on 01506 873459.