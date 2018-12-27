Bertie from the Dogs Trust Centre is looking for a new home

Bertie is a fun loving boy who enjoys playing; he is an expert at catch, has great control when playing football and is fantastic at finding the hidden teddy bear.

He enjoys going for walks, especially if this involves a trip away in the car to the woods, hills or meadows.

Bertie would prefer a quiet and relaxed home. He needs time to build up a bond with his new potential owners.

He would need a home with very few visitors as he can be shy around new people.

If you think you could offer any of the 50 dogs at the Dogs Trust rehoming centre in West Calder a home, call 01506 873459.