Baby of the Week: Willow Gow

Willow Rose Gow was born on December 13, 2017 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 6lbs 3oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Cheryl Gow (35) is a stay at home mum, while dad Michael Gow (36), is a production supervisor offshore. Willow has a big sister Olivia (4) and brother Benjamin (2). The family live in Reddingmuirhead.

THE BIRTH: Cheryl said the pregnancy was okay until about 34 weeks when she had severe sickness that required a stay in hospital.

THE PREGNANCY: Willow was born at 36 weeks by emergency casearian section.

THE BABY: Willow is a really happy and content baby. She is great and loves chatting away. Her big sister and brother adore her.

THE NAME: Mum and dad couldn’t agree on a name and Willow was nameless for about ten days. When her parents were watching the news they heard Willow had jumped into the top 50 baby names and they liked it.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Willow’s grandparents are James Craig and the late Irene Craig, and John and Annette Gow.

THANKS: Cheryl and Michael would like to thank the midwifery team at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.