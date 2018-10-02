Baby of the week: Sadie McCann

Sadie Heather Caroline McCann was born on March 20, 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 9lbs 7oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Angela McCann (38) works as an early years officer while dad Allan McCann (42) is a construction project manager. The family stay in Bonnybridge.

THE PREGNANCY: Angela said that her pregnancy was good with no sickness, however she had bad heartburn and was very tired throughout.

THE BIRTH: Angela went into hospital on Monday, March 19 at around 3pm and was induced. She eventually had an emergency caesarean section and Sadie then arrived at 10.20pm the following day. She was born two weeks after her due date.

THE BABY: Sadie is a brilliant baby who is smiling non stop. She is a great sleeper and loves spending time with her big sister Sophie (9).

THE NAME: Angela and Allan wanted something different and loved the name Sadie. Her middle name Heather is for Allan’s sister and Caroline is after Sadie’s great-gran.

GRANDPARENTS: Sadie’s very proud grandparents are Isobel and Bobby McCann and Ann Dempsey.

THANKS: Both parents would like to thank all of the staff and midwives at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and also Sadie’s big sister Sophie (9) who has been a great help throughout.