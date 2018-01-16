Baby of the Week: Ruby Nicol

THE DETAILS: Ruby Alexander Nicol was born on July 20, 2017 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, at 11.24am, weighing 8lbs 4.5oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Amber Nicol (24), is an early years officer, while dad Matthew Nicol (26), is a kitchen fitter. The couple live in Slammanan and Ruby is their first child.

THE PREGNANCY: Amber said she had a “fab pregnancy”.

THE BIRTH: Amber said the birth itself was “quite traumatic” and not very easy. She stayed in hospital for two and a half days after Ruby was born. She arrived nine days late.

THE BABY: Mum Amber says Ruby is the happiest baby in the world. She is full of smiles and she smiles at anyone and everyone.

THE NAME: Ruby was a name that both her mum and dad really liked. While Alexander is after both Amber’s papa and Matthew’s uncle.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Ruby’s delighted grandparents are Ann and Richard McKenna and Alison and Billy Nicol.

THANKS: Amber would like to say a big thank you to both her husband Matthew and her mum Ann, who was her second birthing partner, as she said she “wouldn’t have gotten through it without them.”