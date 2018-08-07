Baby of the Week: Poppy Jane Duncan

THE DETAILS: Poppy Jane Duncan was born on February, 4, 2018 at Larbert Hospital, weighing 6lbs 16oz. The family live in Lauriston.

THE PARENTS: Claire Jelenski Kilpatrick (31) works as an accounts assistant for Cala Homes, while Daniel Duncan (42) is production manufacturer at Franke

THE PREGNANCY: Claire found out she was pregnant in May 2017 and she said being pregnant was amazing and that she loved every minute of it.

THE BIRTH: Claire was induced and it still took four days for Poppy to decide to arrive but Claire said her experience with giving birth was fine.

THE BABY: Poppy is a very happy baby who loves mornings and is always smiling, also she loves any type of music and her legs don’t stop. Recently she has been waking up through the night but usually sleeps right through. Her favourite toys are her Telly Tubbies who she also enjoys watching on the TV.

THE NAME: Claire has always loved the name Poppy so that was an easy decision for the couple while Jane was the name of Daniel’s aunt who passed away from cancer.

THANKS: The family would like to thank the staff at Larbert Hospital for all their care, as well as all their friends and family for gifts and good wishes.