Baby of the week: Poppy Gayle Miller

Poppy Gayle Miller was born on March 27, 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 6lbs 11oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Megan Pickles (23) works as a nursing assistant at Forth Valley Royal, while dad Micheal Miller (21) is a security officer. The family stay in Stenhousemuir.

THE PREGNANCY: Megan said her pregnancy was good and she kept well until 32 weeks when she had to be monitored due to her blood pressure being too high.

THE BIRTH: Megan said that her birth was surprisingly quick with Poppy. She was induced on Monday the 26th and gave birth to Poppy on the Tuesday afternoon at 1.27pm.

THE BABY: Poppy is a very happy, smiley baby. She is absolutely brilliant and sleeps very well.

THE NAME: Megan and Michael had a few names to choose from but wanted to wait and see what name would suit her the best. Her middle name is after her gran Gail, but they chose to make it a little different by changing the spelling to Gayle.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Poppy’s proud grandparents are Gail and Billy Miller and Margaret and George Pickles.

THANKS: Megan would like to thank all of the nurses at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for their help during her pregnancy and her birth with Poppy. She would also like to thank all family for their help.