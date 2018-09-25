Baby of the week: Owen David John Brownlie

THE DETAILS: Owen David John Brownlie was born on Easter Sunday, April 1 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 6lbs 10oz.

THE PARENTS: Margaret Beatrice Brownlie (33) is a chartered accountant while dad Neil John Brownlie (35) is a business controller. The family live in Falkirk.

THE PREGNANCY: Margaret enjoyed being pregnant, although she started to be affected by the heat which resulted in her having fainting episodes and she was glad when Owen arrived.

THE BIRTH: Owen was born at 1.57pm by emergency caesarean section, following Margaret being induced.

THE BABY: Owen is a happy and content little boy. He loves music, lights and bubbles.

THE NAME: Margaret and Neil got married at New Lanark World Heritage Site in 2016, which was founded by Robert Owen. They thought of no better way to celebrate this than call their son Owen. His middle names are David from his grandad and John from his great-grandads.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Owen’s delighted grandparents are David and Muriel Bunyan.

THANKS: The parents would like to thank the midwifery team at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and Owen’s grandparents for their help and support.