Baby of the week: Murray Young

Murray Young was born on September 15, 2017 at Forth Valley Hospital at 7.58am weighing 7lbs 3oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Lauren Young (27), works as a biology teacher, while dad Marc Young (33) is a manufacturing technician. The couple live together in Glen Village, Falkirk.

THE PREGNANCY: Lauren said that the pregnancy was fine and all went pretty smoothly.

THE BIRTH: Lauren went into labour at 6am and was in hospital ready to deliver the baby for 11am. Lauren said everything was “running as clockwork” until Murray needed a forceps delivery.

THE BABY: Both mum and baby are doing great. Murray is a really happy and smiley baby who loves his food.

THE NAME: The new parents both really liked the name Murray and decided on it together.

THE GRANDPARENTS: The delighted grandparents are gran and papa, Lynn and Grant Stirling and gran and grandad, Helen and Harry Young.

THANKS: The parents would like to thank Murray’s grandparents, the incredible NHS staff who helped to deliver him and also Lauren’s sister for all her help.