Baby of the week: Maisie Read

Maisie Read was born on April 6, 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 6lbs 9oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Nicole Hastings (21) works as a receptionist at Xercise4Less in Falkirk while dad Ashley Read (23) works as a terminal operator. The family stay in Grangemouth.

THE PREGNANCY: Nicole said that to start with her pregnancy was okay but she experienced some complications towards the end. Following up to the birth, she had to be monitored every day due to Maisie being small.

THE BIRTH: Nicole gave birth to Maisie three weeks and six days early by c-section at 2.02 pm. Despite being early she was a healthy weight.

THE BABY: Maisie is a brilliant baby who is constantly happy. Nicole says that she is absolutely thriving.

THE NAME: Nicole’s mum and step dad were at a funeral of a woman called May however they kept calling her Maisie. When they told Nicole the story, both Nicole and Ashley grew to love the name.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Maisie’s grandparents are Michelle and Simmy Ward from Grangemouth, Sarah Ann from Maddiston and Craig and Gillian Hastings from Brightons.

THANKS: The parents would like to thank all of their family for their help. Nicole would like to thank her mum for all her extra support.