Baby of the Week: Logan Alan Ryan

THE DETAILS: Logan Alan Ryan was born at 3.40am on February 25 in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 5lb 8oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Gillian Ryan (30) works as a nursery nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, while dad Stuart Ryan works as a development specialist at Webhelp in Larbert. The family live in Denny.

THE PREGNANCY: Gillian said that her pregnancy went fairly smoothly but unfortunately she had to be closely monitored towards the end.

THE BIRTH: Gillian was induced on the Saturday at around 10pm and eventually after five difficult hours, Logan was born at 3.40am.

THE BABY: Logan is a happy and chilled baby who has his dad’s personality. Gillian said that Logan’s current obsession is chewing on his own feet.

THE NAME: Gillian and Stuart had a couple of names for each gender as they did not know if they were having a girl or boy. When he was born, they felt that Logan was best suited for him.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Logan’s grandparents are Helen and Roland Wright of Stenhousemuir and Jean Ryan of Cumbernauld.

THANKS: Logan’s proud parents would like to thank all of the maternity staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.