Baby of the Week: Liam Dodsworth

Liam John Dodsworth was born on March 26, 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 7lb 10oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Gillian Dodsworth (28) works as an accountant while dad Phil Dodsworth (31) is a gas engineer. The family stay in Larbert.

THE PREGNANCY: Gillian said that her pregnancy was fine with no complications throughout.

THE BIRTH: The birth also went well for Gillian. She was induced on Sunday afternoon and gave birth to Liam on Monday at 10.42am. She said that the birth went a lot faster than expected.

THE BABY: Liam is a very active and happy baby who never wants to sit still. He is always full of smiles but never wants to nap during the day in case he misses out on anything.

THE NAME: Gillian and Phil both loved the name Liam. His middle name John is Gillian’s grandad’s name as Liam was born on his birthday. It is also Phil’s dad’s name.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Liam’s grandparents are Margaret and James Aitken of Bonnybridge and John and Carol Dodsworth of Grimsby.

THANKS: The parents would like to thank all of the staff at Forth Valley hospital and all of their family.

Photograph by D & M Loney Photography