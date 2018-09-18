Baby of the Week: Lexie Rose Kennedy Graham

Lexie Rose Kennedy Graham was born on March 18 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 8lb.

THE PARENTS: Amy Kennedy (27) is a stay-at-home mum while dad Andrew Graham (29) is a field survey engineer with RPS. The family stay in Stenhousemuir.

THE PREGNANCY: Amy said her pregnancy was tough as she experienced extreme morning sickness. When visiting the charity Kicks Count, nurses discovered, Amy was borderline ICP. She was then induced the day after her birthday and Lexie was born the next day.

THE BIRTH: The birth was great as everything was straight forward with no complications.

THE BABY: Lexie is a brilliant and easy-going baby. She fits right in with her two older sisters.

THE NAME: Amy is a big fan of the TV show Greys Anatomy and likes the character Lexie. Lexie’s older sisters are called Leah and Lucy so Amy found it fitting to have another L name.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Anne and Alex Graham and Liz and Billy Blair

THANKS: Both parents would like to thank the Kicks Count charity for their help towards the end of Amy’s pregnancy. They would also like to thank all of the staff at the hospital.