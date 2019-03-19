Baby of the Week: Lennox Watmore

THE DETAILS: Lennox Watmore was born on September 13 2018, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 6lb 7oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Kerri Watmore (42) is a deputy team leader with Sky while dad Christopher Watmore (33) is an industrial cleaner. The family stay in Grangemouth.

THE PREGNANCY: Kerri said that her pregnancy was okay and she had no problems throughout.

THE BIRTH: Kerri was brought in early to have Lennox as she had just lost her granddad and was almost about to loose her gran. She wanted her gran to meet Lennox before she passed.

THE BABY: Lennox is a brilliant baby who gets on fantastically with his siblings.

THE NAME: Kerri and Christopher choose the name Lennox as they were watching a programme in hospital and the town was called Lennoxtown and they grew to love the name.

THE GRANDPARENTS: They are Charlotte and William Watmore, Joyce Lawless and James Stuart, all from Grangemouth.

THANKS: Kerri and Christopher would like to thank all of the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital for taking into account Kerri’s circumstances with her grandparents.