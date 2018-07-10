Baby of the Week: Keatin John McGlynn

Keatin John McGlynn was born on January 27, 2018 at Forth Valley Hospital weighing 8lbs 7oz. The family stay in California.

THE PARENTS: Mum Nicole Hunter (22) is a care home support worker. Dad Paul McGlynn (30) is manager of Recycling Life scrapyard in Bankside.

THE PREGNANCY: Nicole said the pregnancy wasn’t quite what she expected as she had to make several trips to hospital early on and was very sick in those early days. Things settled down towards the end of the pregnancy.

THE BIRTH: Nicole was admitted to hospital on the Thursday, her due date and Keatin arrived on the Saturday after a six-hour labour and a little help towards the end.

THE BABY: Keatin is a brilliant, happy and healthy wee boy but seems to dislike sleep! He is very fond of his toothbrush.

THE NAME: Though not especially a fan of his, Nicole named her son after singer Ronan Keating – but dropped the last letter of his surname because she thinks it looks nicer

THE FAMILY: Keatin’s grandparents are Audrey and John McGlynn and John and Shirley Hunter. His two aunts Vicki and Ashley are very fond of him and dote on him too.

THANKS: To both aunts and sets of grandparents and to health visitor Debbie Robertson.