Baby of the Week: Joshua Taylor

THE DETAILS: Joshua Taylor was born on February 1, 2018 at 7.01am in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 7lbs 12oz. The family live in Grangemouth.

THE PARENTS: Mum Caroline Randall (29) is an early years officer, while dad Greig Taylor (31) is a process operator at Versalis UK.

THE PREGNANCY: Caroline said that everything went as smoothly as it could have. After being quite sick at the beginning, she was happy to see that pass after the first couple of months.

THE BIRTH: The delivery was straight forward with no complications. Caroline went into hospital on the evening of the 31st and Joshua was born the following morning – the day before her own birthday.

THE BABY: Joshua is a very happy and content baby who is always smiling.

THE NAME: The couple didn’t know if they were having a boy or a girl but had several names in mind for either. However, as soon as they saw him they knew he was definitely Joshua.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Joshua’s delighted grandparents are Elizabeth Ann and Gordon Taylor of Bo’ness and Mary and William Randall of Grangemouth.

THANKS: Caroline and Greig want to thank all the staff at Forth Valley Royal and all their family for their love and support since Joshua’s birth.