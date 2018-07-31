Baby of the Week: Joshua Taylor

Joshua Taylor was born on February 1, 2018 at 7.01am in Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 7lbs 12oz. The family stay in Grangemouth.

THE PARENTS: Mum Caroline Randall (29) is an early years officer. Dad Greig Taylor (31) is a press operator at the BP in Grangemouth.

THE PREGNANCY: Caroline said that the pregnancy went as smoothly as it could have gone. After being quite sick at the beginning, she was happy to see that pass after the first couple of months.

THE BIRTH: The birth was easy for Caroline. She went into hospital on the night of the 30th then gave birth to Joshua shortly after 7am on the 1st. She was delighted to have Joshua a day before her own birthday.

THE BABY: Joshua is now a very happy and content baby who is always smiling.

THE NAME: Caroline and Greig had found out they were having a boy and had discussed names. They had a few options but decided as soon as they saw him that he was definitely a Joshua,

THE GRANDPARENTS: Joshua’s grandparents are Elizabeth Ann and Gordon Taylor and Mary and William Randall.

THANKS: The parents want to give thanks to their family and the Forth Valley Royal team.