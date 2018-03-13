Baby of the Week: John Alexander McEwan

John Alexander McEwan was born on September 4, 2017, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 6.42am weighing 5lb 6oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Lauren Bury (23), works as a support worker, while dad John McEwan (27) is a construction worker. The couple live in Alloa and John is their first child.

THE PREGNANCY: Lauren said that the pregnancy was difficult as she was diagnosed with a hyperemesis pregnancy.

THE BIRTH: The birth was also difficult for both mum and baby as Lauren had maternal sepsis and was taken in for an emergency c-section.

THE BABY: John is an incredibly happy and cheeky baby. His mum Lauren says he is doing amazingly well following the complicated birth.

THE NAME: John was named after his dad.

THE GRANDPARENTS: The delighted grandparents are Arlene Graham and David Bury, and Melanie Ferguson and Eck McEwan.

THANKS: The parents would like to thank their friends and family for all their great advice and support. Lauren would also like to thank her midwife for all the help she gave her too.