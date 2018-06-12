Baby of the Week: Holly Grahame

Holly Grahame was born on December 15, 2017 at Falkirk Community Hospital weighing 8lbs 4oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Anne Grahame (37) is an occupational therapist, while dad Richard Grahame (37) owns Callendar Pharmacy on Falkirk’s High Street. Holly has two big sisters, Eva (8) and Zoe (7).

THE PREGNANCY: Richard said Anne kept well during the pregnancy, and that everything went fairly smoothly through to the birth.

THE BIRTH: Holly was born in the hospital at 3am, after a few short hours in the hospital and everything went smoothly.

THE BABY: Holly is a very happy and content baby, who loves her big sisters and even breaks into giggle fits when she sees them. She also gets on well with the family dog, Golden Retriever called Stella.

THE NAME: Richard and Anne chose the name Holly to reflect her Christmas-time birth.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Holly’s grandparents are Anne’s parents James Leckie and Irene Leckie, and Richard’s parents Brian Grahame and Denise Grahame.

THANKS: Richard and Anne would like to thank their family and friends for their help and support, and everyone for their kind gifts.