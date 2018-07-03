Baby of the week: Hollie Anne Murphy

Hollie Anne Murphy
Hollie Anne Murphy was born on December 28, 2017 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 8lbs 8oz. The family stay in Bonnybridge.

THE PARENTS: Mum Rachelle Scott (22) works in Tesco and is also a supply early years practitioner for the council in nurseries. Dad William Murphy (33) also works in Tesco with Rachelle, and is also a DJ.

THE PREGNANCY: Rachelle said that everything went so smoothly that she did not find out about little Hollie until she was five months pregnant.

THE BIRTH: The birth also seemed quick and easy for Rachelle, with Hollie born at 40 weeks and only a couple of days late, at 7.56am.

THE BABY: Hollie is a very happy, easy-going baby who has settled in well to the house and sleeps well through the night. She also adores Rachelle’s mother’s dog Freddo, a ten-year-old Jack Russell, even if he can get a little jealous of her.

THE NAME: Dad William came up with the name Hollie while they were still in the hospital and Rachelle liked it so that’s what they settled on.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Hollie’s grandparents are Rachelle’s parents Kirsteen Gillan and Graham Scott, and William’s dad Jim Murphy.

THANKS: The parents would like to thank their friends and family, and Rachelle also thanked her work colleagues, who she would not have got through the pregnancy without.