Baby of the week: Finley Christopher Hutchison

Finley Christopher Hutchison was born on April 29, 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 6lbs 8oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Zoe Quigley (27) is a customer service assistant, while dad Christopher Hutchison (29) is a welder. The family stay in Bonnybridge.

THE PREGNANCY: Close to her due date she could no longer feel any movement. She was monitored and it was found that Finley was measuring very small. Due to this, he was born a week early.

THE BIRTH: Zoe said she felt the birth was very quick. She was started at noon and felt that the process was a lot easier this time around.

THE BABY: Finley is a content and happy baby and he has his own distinct little personality. Despite this, he doesn’t like to sleep very much through the night and wakes up around three or four times.

THE NAME: Zoe and Christopher had discussed names and eventually they both liked Finley. They however wanted a unique spelling.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Finley’s grandparents are James and Julie Hutchison from Larbert and Heather Quigley from Denny.

THANKS: The parents would like to thank Zoe’s mum for her help with Finley’s older sister Abbie (8). They would also like to thank their midwife Amanda for all her help.