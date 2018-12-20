Baby of the Week: Darcey Sarah-Ellen Drummond

Darcey Sarah Ellen Drummond was born in June at Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 8lb 5oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Anne Graham (34) is a support worker with the National Health Service while dad Davy Drummond (35) is a gas engineer. The family stay in Middlefield.

THE PREGNANCY: Anne said her pregnancy went fantastically. This was her first baby and she felt it went much better than she had expected.

THE BIRTH: Anne went 12 days over her due date and eventually had Darcey by emergency c-section as she was beginning to get distressed.

THE BABY: Darcey is a happy and content baby who is alert and advanced for her age.

THE NAME: Anne’s sister-in-law Sarah had mentioned the name Darcy to her and Davy and they fell in love with it instantly. Sarah is after the sister-in-law and Ellen comes from Davy’s late nana.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Darcey’s grandparents are Anne and Gordon Graham, May and Ben McLung and Allistair Drummond. Her great-granparents are Andy Woods and Charlie Drummond.

THANKS: Anne and Davy would like to thank all of her friends and family for their help during and after her pregnancy.