Baby of the Week: Connor Ryan McGuire

THE DETAILS: Connor Ryan McGuire was born on December 27, 2017 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 7lbs 9oz. The family stay in Kincardine.

THE PARENTS: Mum Stacey McGuire (31) is a customer service manager, while dad Ryan McGuire (27) is an electrical controls and instrumentation technician. Connor has a big sister, Argyle (3).

THE PREGNANCY: Stacey said the pregnancy was just like her first, with no problems at all. Luckily, she avoided sickness all the way through.

THE BIRTH: The birth was a planned c-section at 39 weeks. Connor was under neonatal care during the hospital stay.

THE BABY: Stacey said that Connor has been an angel since coming home, settling into the house well and always sleeping right through the night. Stacey added his big sister was the complete opposite!

THE NAME: Connor’s big sister was the one who chose his name. Argyle kept saying ‘Connor’ so Stacey and Ryan decided to go with that.

THE FAMILY: Connor’s grandparents are Geoffrey and Marina McGuire, and James Gardiner. Stacey’s aunt and uncle Mary and Alistair Anderson brought her up.

THANKS: Stacey and Ryan want to thank the hospital staff, nurses and neonatal team for their help and support, especially since they were in hospital for a week with the birth.