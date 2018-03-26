Baby of the Week: Arlo Daniel

Arlo was born on September 25, 2017 in Forth Valley Hospital at 12.43am, weighing 8lb 3oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Gillian Hunter (28), works as a nail technician, while dad Andrew Daniel (35) is a director at Advanced Drilling and Cutting. The couple live in Grangemouth and Arlo is their second child. Arlo is now little brother to Mirryn (4).

THE PREGNANCY: Gillian said that the pregnancy was really uncomfortable and painful but thankfully there were no complications.

THE BIRTH: The birth went very well with no problems and Gillian was only in labour for a couple of hours.

THE BABY: Arlo is a “happy and chirpy little man who loves cuddles and playing.”

THE NAME: Both his mum and dad love the name and think it suits him perfectly. Arlo also has a middle name Graham after his uncle, Andrew’s brother.

THE GRANDPARENTS: The delighted grandparents are Ann and Harry Hunter and Rosalyn and Alan Daniel.

THANKS: The parents would like to thank their daughter Mirryn for being so welcoming and helpful with her little brother. Their parents can’t wait to watch them grow up together.