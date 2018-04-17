Baby of the week: Aria Maxwell

Aria Maxwell was born on September 19, 2017 in the car park of Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 5.05am weighing 7lbs 13 and a half ounces.

THE PARENTS: Mum Emily Curran (22), is a nursery nurse, while dad Ian Maxwell (30) is a landscape gardener. Aria is Emily’s second child and the family lives in Stenhousemuir.

THE PREGNANCY: Emily said that her pregnancy went pretty smoothly throughout the nine months with little complications.

THE BIRTH: The mum-to-be was sent home from hospital earlier the same morning. Despite being in a lot of pain, she was told she wasn’t in active labour. However, Emily soon rushed back in her dressing gown with partner Ian as the pain only grew worse. Aria was then delivered by a midwife in the hospital car park.

THE BABY: Aria is a really happy baby who is always smiling.

THE NAME: Ian suggested the name and Emily loved it right away.

THE GRANDPARENTS: The delighted grandparents are Danielle and Robert Curran, Ian Maxwell, Cath Maxwell and Jackie Cowx.

THANKS: Emily would like to thank partner Ian who was her rock during the birth. She said he kept her completely calm and couldn’t have done it without him.