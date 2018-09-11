Baby of the week: Archie Gordon Stuart

Archie Gordon Stuart was born at 5.31am on February 28, at Forth Valley Royal Infirmary weighing 7lbs 2oz. The family live on his grandparents’ farm, Wester Thomaston in Banknock.

THE PARENTS: Mum Megan Stuart (28) works as a store manager for McColls and has recently bought a body casting business while dad Gordon Stuart (30) works on the family farm.

THE PREGNANCY: Megan said that her pregnancy with Archie was great and she had no sickness.

THE BIRTH: Megan began feeling contractions the first night of the bad snow fall. She worried about getting to hospital safely but after the 45 minute journey that was only supposed to take 15, she was able to have a good birth that didn’t take too long.

THE BABY: Archie is a happy and smiling baby who has recently discovered his love for food.

THE NAME: Megan had always loved Archie as she thinks it is a great name for a farmer’s baby.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Archie’s grandparents are Margaret and John McAlister, Sandra Stuart, Gordon Stuart and Gordon’s wife Julia Stuart.

THANKS: The parents would like to thank the Tulip team at the hospital.