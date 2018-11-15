Baby of the week: Alistair Neil MacCaskill

Alistair Neil MacCaskill was born on April 29, 2018, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 7lb 10oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Nicola MacCaskill (32) works as an analytical chemist while dad Robert MacCaskill (31) is a civil engineer. The family stay in Laurieston

THE PREGNANCY: Nicola said that her pregnancy with Alistair was straight forward with no major issues other than being tired throughout.

THE BIRTH: The birth also seemed straightforward for Nicola. She began to feel contractions on the Saturday night and gave birth to Alistair on the Sunday afternoon at 1.51pm.

THE BABY: Alistair is a great baby who sleeps well. He used to cry often but he is now a lot quieter.

THE NAME: Alistair is the name Alexander in Gaelic which is Nicola’s dad’s name. Neil is for Robert’s dad.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Alistair’s grandparents are Sandy and Fiona Smillie of Fort William, Sharron and Will Morrison from Nethybridge and Neil and Katie MacCaskill from Inverness.

THANKS: The parents would like to thank all of the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and all of their family and friend for their help during Nicola’s pregnancy.