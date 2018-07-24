Baby of the Week: Alice Gail Neilson

Alice Gail Neilson was born on January 10, 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 6lbs 7oz.

THE PARENTS: Lauryn Tina Smith (21) and Gary Neilson (25) both work as customer service assistants with SSE. The family stay in Larbert.

THE PREGNANCY: Baby Alice was an unexpected but very welcome arrival. Lauryn was sent home from work on January 9 with severe stomach pains. After visiting the doctors, she was admitted straight to hospital. She gave birth to Alice the next morning at 4.59am.

THE BIRTH: Alice was a natural and quick birth.

THE BABY: Alice is a great, happy baby who is always smiling.

THE NAME: Lauryn looked online for a baby name and fell in love with Alice. Gail was for Gary’s late sister.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Alice’s grandparents are Nichola Smith of Larbert, David Smith of Stenhousmuir and Ann and David Neilson of Polmont.

THANKS: Both parents thank the nurses and their parents.