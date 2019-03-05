Baby of the Week: Alexander-James Naismith

THE DETAILS: Alexander-James Naismith was born on December 20, 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, weighing 9lbs 3oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Joanna Green (28) is a council worker while dad Steven Naismith (28) is a water proofer. The family stay in Polmont.

THE PREGNANCY: Joanna said she had a really good first pregnancy with no sickness throughout.

THE BIRTH: Alexander-James was born by emergency c-section.Joanna experienced no problems.

THE BABY: Mum Joanna said that Alexander-James is a brilliant baby who is very chatty.

THE NAME: Joanna and Steven chose Alexander-James as its a mix of their grandparents names. They also wanted something more traditional.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Alexander-James’ grandparents are Leslie Ann Green from Bo’ness, Peter Green from Livingston, Billy Naismith and Gail Stirling from Bo’ness and Elaine McCall from Westquarter.

THANKS: Joanna and Steven would like to thank the midwives at Forth Valley Hospital for all of their help and to their friends and family for all of the gifts and help they recieved.