Baby of the Week: Aibhlinn Else White

Aibhlinn Else White was born on July 17, 2017 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, at 11.43pm, weighing 7lbs 7.5oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Ashlea Fletcher (28) is a bar manager, while dad Gordon White (37) is a musician. The couple live in Grangemouth and Aibhlinn is their first child.

THE PREGNANCY: Ashlea said it was “pretty rough” with bad morning sickness and pelvic pain which saw her forced to use crutches.

THE BIRTH: Due to the problems Ashlea was having she was induced nine days ahead of her due date of July 26. Unfortunately, the new mum was very ill with sepsis after the birth and had to spend a week in hospital. However, she said: “It was all worth it and I’d do it all over again!”

THE BABY: Mum and dad say she is very content and already sleeping right through the night.

THE NAME: Aibhlinn means longed for or wished for child and Else was named after Gordon’s gran.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Aibhlinn is a much loved first granddaughter for Eileen and Paddy Fletcher of Falkirk and Vera and Gordon While of Dunipace.

THANKS: The new parents would like to thank all staff in the labour and postnatal ward, as well as family and friends for gifts and support.