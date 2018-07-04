Appeal for ring lost at the Bo’ness Children’s Festival

A woman from Denny is desperate to see her ring returned after losing it at the Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival on June 29.

Alana Carroll (33), a nurse for NHS Lothian, is offering a reward for anyone who finds it because of the sentimental value it holds, having been given to her by her late gran.

She said: “As I was leaving Douglas Park I used the toilets at the side entrance across from the petrol station.

“There were no sinks so I sprayed the hand sanitiser on my hand but I never put soap near the ring, so I rubbed round about it.

“This was about 4pm, and then I walked alongside Kinneil Primary on the opposite side of the road where I had parked my car near the cemetery wall.

“I didn’t notice until driving home that the ring was gone.”

Alana also went to Birdland Avenue to see the Harry Potter arch, and then parked on Crawfield Avenue to walk to the Queen’s arch on Dawson Place.

The ring was a gift from her gran, Elizabeth Neilson, and Alana said losing it at the fair was heartbreaking.

She added: “The ring has enormous sentimental value to me and is very unique. I’m absolutely devastated.

“My gran, who I was very close to, gave it to me a few years ago.

“Her wedding jewellery was stolen and this was one of the things she replaced it with.

“When I was going out I had an outfit on that matched the ring, so she loaned it to me then gave it to me.

“My gran died a couple of years ago, and she was from Bo’ness. I’ve went to the fair since I was a baby.”

Alana’s Facebook post asking for information has been shared by thousands, but she is eager to spread the word to make sure as many people as possible know about it.

It is a yellow citrine square ring on a yellow band surrounded with diamonds.

For anyone with information please get in touch with Alana on 07765944065.