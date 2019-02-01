Animal magic at Falkirk’s Howgate shopping centre

There’s fun for everyone at Howgate Kids Club this Saturday with the return of Animal Man.

He will be at the Community Hub with his collection of furry and creepy-crawly chums from noon till 3pm.

Presented by a fun and knowledgeable animal ranger, there will be a wide range of animals for children (and adults) to see, touch, hold and hear stories and facts, which is good news for budding David Attenboroughs.

There is also Sensory Shopping this Sunday when the piped music is turned off and most retailers will either turn their music off or reduce the volume.

Sensory Sunday is held on the first Sunday of every month and the centre will only use tannoy announcements for emergencies to help customers who find noisy shopping centres challenging.

More information can be found on the Howgate website and Facebook page.