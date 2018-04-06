An initiative to benefit young and old in Falkirk

Two generations came together when youngsters from Comely Park Nursery visited Thorntree Mews Care Home.

Research suggests that there are many benefits to inter-generational working for everyone and the nursery children have been visiting the local care home since last September.

By allowing the generations to mix, it provides a variety of opportunities to initiate, build and strengthen inter-generational relationships.

Among the activities that the old and the young have been involved in are storytelling, preparing food together, arts and crafts, music, games and chatting together.

Lynette Wilson, senior early years officer, said: “We see benefits for the nursery children and the older people.”

The benefits gained from the visits include improved sense of community belonging, higher self esteem, improving confidence and social skills and it’s an opportunity to share learning and skills.

Lynette said: “The children get individual time and attention from the older adults, developing friendships and it gives positive views of older people so the children look beyond the ageist stereotypes.”

Maddie Walls, activities co-ordinator at the care home, added: “Both the older people and the children keep asking to see each other again.”