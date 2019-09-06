Air flights to the city of Romeo and Juliet

A new year-round easyJet service to the Italian city of Verona will take off from Edinburgh Airport from December 7. operating on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The city, in Italy’s north-east, is a World Heritage Site because of its magnificent architecture, but is known to most British people as the setting for two of Shakespeare’s plays - Romeo and Juliet and Two Gentlemen of Verona.

Its most famous sights include its Roman amphitheatre in the Piazza Bra, completed around 30 AD, and its medieval churches - for example the Basilica of San Zeno Maggiore.

However apart from the attractions of the city itself it’s suggested Verona is also a good base for winter skiing expeditions.

easyJet UK country director Neil Slaven said: “We are really excited to have announced Scotland’s only direct winter connection from Edinburgh to Verona which will commence this December.

“We remain committed to expanding our network from Scotland and this is a particularly exciting addition to our base at Edinburgh. We are confident it will provide a popular addition to easyJet’s network.