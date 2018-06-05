A walk on the wild side in Larbert as paths upgraded

Upgrade works to the tune of £50,000 have been completed on the path network through Larbert Woods.

Local residents, councillors and project partners took a celebratory walk around the woodland last Thursday to view the new upgrades which have created a more accessible woodland walk area. Provost Billy Buchanan did the honours of officially opening the site at the re-launch event.

The new path network offers health and well-being benefits to local residents as well as staff, visitors and patients of Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

And users of the Maggie’s Centre will also be able to take advantage of the newly improved surroundings.

Forest Enterprise Scotland manage the popular woodland which secured funding for the works through the Green Exercise Partnership, a joint venture between the Forestry Commission Scotland, Scottish Natural Heritage and Health Scotland. Gordon Harper, community ranger, said: “The woodland paths have been renewed making them more accessible and offering a more pleasurable walk for people to enjoy.”

“The pond has also previously been cleared of shrubbery and reeds and now offers an attractive stretch of open water for people to view wildlife.”

Larbert Woods offers a valuable greenspace with three easy trails through mature woods and around the loch.

Forestry Commission Scotland’s award-winning mental health and wellbeing project, Branching Out, also operates at the site.

The 12 week programme, which aims to improve people’s confidence, mental well being and communications through outdoor activities, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month and has helped over 150 people in the Forth Valley area alone.