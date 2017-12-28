A unicorn wish come true for Carron’s Belle

A little girl’s festive wish came true when Santa’s very own unicorn paid a visit to her house on Christmas Day.

Belle Brown was amazed to wake up to find the ultra cute special guest in the front garden of her home in Franklin Avenue, Carron. The five-year-old unicorn fan suffers from a neurological condition which affects her mobility but that did not stop her petting her magical visitor on Monday morning.

Her parents Jim and Sarah and brothers Reagan (12), Frankie (8) and Alfie (6) were on hand to join the fun which was made possible thanks to Dee Leach and her team at Fantasy Ponies, a local events business which supplies magical ponies for youngsters to make occasions like birthdays even more special.

Belle first met the Fantasy Ponies team at a sensory experience day at Maddiston Primary School’s Timezone, an initiative for children with severe and complex additional support needs which opened in 2008.

Sarah said: “When Belle first met the team at Timezone she was rather off put by the ponies, however, Dee sat down alongside her and encouraged her to come closer, making her feel right at ease, gently assuring her.

“It was a real heartfelt moment for Jim and I to be honest, as we had never seen that in her before. When Fantasy Ponies called us to say they would like to make her their A Wish Come True child for 2017, we were delighted to accept and knew she’d be over the moon.

“She hasn’t stopped smiling since and is telling everyone she had a magical day.”

To top it all off, Belle was presented with her own cuddly toy unicorn and personal wish wand to remind her of her perfect Christmas Day.