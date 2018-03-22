A sparkling celebration for Hallglen couple

One night of dancing at Doaks’ Ballroom led to 60 years of happiness for Danny (84) and Eleanor (80) Malloy.

The Hallglen couple are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary today (Thursday) and to mark the momentous occasion the Falkirk Provost will deliver a telegram from the Queen.

Danny and Eleanor were both avid dancers and after first locking eyes in 1954 at the local dance hall in Falkirk, the couple got engaged in 1956.

Eleanor said: “I knew the person who was in control of the music the night Danny and I met.

“I remember asking her if she knew anyone to set me up with.

“It turns out Danny asked her the exact same thing and the rest was history.”

On March 22, 1958 Danny and Eleanor Malloy were married by Reverend Linkie at a beautiful ceremony in St James Church, Falkirk.

The young couple moved to Hallglen to start family life in 1978 after previously living in Falkirk and Longcroft.

Danny worked his days as a joiner at Mealls Bro, Falkirk and also helped to build Falkirk Town Hall.

He later went on to work as a customer service manager for Barratt before retiring.

Eleanor initially worked part time as a typist at ICI when the couple first met but later gave up work when they decided to start a family.

Danny and Eleanor have three children, David, Graham and Sandra but sadly lost their son David in January, 2016.

They have four grandchildren, Ashleigh, Steven, Daniel and Joanne, and also four great grandchildren, Aaron, Isla, Aviee and Emilia.

Danny and Eleanor love spending time with their family, going on holiday and Danny especially loves golfing, in particular the 19th hole.

The couple also agree the secret to a happy marriage is “having a good sense of humour and never going to bed on an argument”.

As the couple were smiling and holding hands for their diamond anniversary photograph, Eleanor said: “Our wedding day seems like a lifetime ago now but our love hasn’t changed.”

The happy couple are celebrating with a family holiday to Fort Augustus and a meal at Falkirk Golf Club.