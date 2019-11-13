99 pictures from Remembrance Sunday parade in Grangemouth

A large crowd gathered to pay their respects at Grangemouth’s Remembrance Sunday service.

Old soldiers proudly wearing their medals stood shoulder to shoulder with schoolchildren, civic leaders, politicians and all those who gathered to pay homage. Photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the poignant occasion.

Grangemouth Remembrance Day Service at the war memorial in Zetland Park on Sunday, November 10. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

