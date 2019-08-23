£8m plan to commemorate famous battle in Falkirk park

An ambitious plan to create an £8m visitor centre in Falkirk’s Bantaskine Park could get off the ground if Falkirk Council agrees to sell five acres of the park.

The proposed centre will commemorate the Battle of Falkirk Muir in 1746 – part of the famous Jacobite uprising of 1745 and a victory for the troops fighting to restore Bonnie Prince Charlie to the throne.

While experts can’t be sure, there is evidence that the historic clash took place on land which is now part of Bantaskine Park.

Now, a trust called Battle of Falkirk Muir (1746) would like to buy just over five acres of land from the council – and lease more alongside it.

They estimate that the centre – which would have a cafe, gift shop, exhibition and conference suite – would attract 80,000 visitors in its first year.

Members of Falkirk Council’s executive will be asked to consider the proposal when it meets on Tuesday.

They will be told selling the land would not only generate £50,000 for the council, as well as rental income, it would also save cash in maintenance fees.

The proposals will exclude any parts of the John Muir Way and the exisiting public car park will remain in place.