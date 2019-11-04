81 pictures of dedication ceremony to add names to Falkirk War Memorial

Four new plaques with the names of the fallen have been added to two new pillars. Here are some pictures from the event, and you can read the full story HERE
View more
A poignant ceremony on Sunday saw the rededication of Falkirk War Memorial after a campaign to have all the names of local people who died in the service of their country during the World Wars inscribed on it for the first time.
Four new plaques with the names of the fallen have been added to two new pillars. Here are some pictures from the event, and you can read the full story HERE