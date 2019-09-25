47 pictures from the launch day of Falkirk Arts Festival

The first Falkirk Arts Festival kicked off last weekend.

The event, which runs until Sunday, September 29, features exhibitions by established and emerging artists, local creators, crafters stalls, as well as performances to celebrate music, drama and dance. During the launch events on Saturday, Camelon and District Pipe Band marched down the High Street and there were performances from Larbert Amateur Operatic Society, Project Theatre and Stenhouse School of Dance, while AJ Dance held children’s workshops in the Howgate Community Hub.

Launch day of Falkirk Arts Festival on Saturday, September 21. Picture by Alan Murray. JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

