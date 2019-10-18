40 pictures from poignant Falkirk baby loss awareness service
Hundreds of bereaved mums and dads united together during a poignant ceremony to remember their little ones at The Kelpies on Tuesday night.
The event, which coincided with a global Wave of Light movement, was organised by Forth Valley Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths (Sands) and Denny woman Kellie Cunningham, who lost her son Henry to group B strep in 2017. Read the full story HERE
Baby loss awareness service at the Kelpies on Tuesday, October 15 as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week and the global Wave of Light movement. Picture by Michael Gillen.