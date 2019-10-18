28 pictures inside well-known Larbert eatery before £½ million update

But before it closes its doors on the past, we took a final look around the venue as it will be remembered by many people since it first opened over 20 years ago. Full story HERE .
The Outside Inn restaurant in Larbert will close on Sunday, October 27 to allow for a £500,000 refurbishment to be carried out before re-opening as The Bruce on Friday, December 6.
