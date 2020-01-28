28 pictures from Falkirk Burns Club Burns Supper

The evening of poetry, song, food and, of course, drink, featured toasts and readings aplenty from members, guests and speakers, including Ian Crozier, David Barclay, John Merrilees, Iain MacSween, Grant Sneddon and Stuart Gillies. Music was provided by Colin Thomson and Alex Christie with piper Tommy Couper adding that magical touch to the evening.

